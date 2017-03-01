Michael Johnson officially added to Oregon Ducks coaching staff
The Ducks announced Johnson's addition to coach Willie Taggart's staff Wednesday morning and completed Taggart's staff for a second time nearly two weeks after news of Johnson's hiring was first reported. Like UO safeties coach Keith Heyward, Johnson began his coaching career at Oregon State, where he coached receivers from 1997-98 and quarterbacks in 1999.
Read more at The Oregonian.
