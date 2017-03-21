mayor Oregon town arrested soliciting sex girl 14 Facebook
Kenneth Lewis Barrett, 71, thought he was using Facebook to connect with a 14-year-old girl, but it turned out to be a decoy page, according to an affidavit He allegedly frequently talked about having sex with the 'girl' and asked if the she wanted him to be a 'bad boy or a granddad' The 71-year-old mayor of a Southern Oregon town was arrested on Sunday after allegedly using Facebook to set up a meeting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl - who turned out to be a cop. Court documents revealed that Kenneth Lewis Barrett, 71, spent two weeks exchanging Facebook messages with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but was actually a decoy account police used to trap adults trying to solicit sex with minors, reports The Oregonian .
