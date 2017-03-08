Legislature mulls options on Comcast'...

Legislature mulls options on Comcast's $147 million tax dispute

13 hrs ago

Comcast says it won't fight a bill before Oregon lawmakers that would charge companies interest on large unpaid tax bills, even as its own tab has grown to nearly $150 million. The measure opens the door to addressing a tax dispute that's heading into its eighth year, while a separate bill would give Comcast a big discount if it pays its bill - and create an unspecified penalty if it does not.

