Lawmakers wrap up first month in Salem

The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first month of the 2017 session last week, and the state's ongoing housing crisis, budget issues and changes proposed by the new White House administration have dominated discussions in Salem thus far. Here's a recap of some of the biggest proposals most recently debated and what's coming up next week: House Bill 2004 drew dozens of Oregonian tenants and landlords Thursday to Salem, where they spent almost six hours voicing polarized opinions about whether to do away with no-cause evictions statewide.

