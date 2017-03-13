Lane County boosts age to 21 for buying and using tobacco
Commissioners in the Oregon county that includes Eugene have increased the legal age for using and buying tobacco products to 21. Lane County is the first county in Oregon to raise the age limit from 18. The ordinance was approved Tuesday by a 3-2 vote and applies countywide starting April 13, the Register-Guard reported. The ordinance is the latest in the Tobacco 21 campaign, an effort to pass similar local and state laws around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb '17
|ffj
|2
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb '17
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC