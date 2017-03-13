Lane County boosts age to 21 for buyi...

Lane County boosts age to 21 for buying and using tobacco

15 hrs ago Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

Commissioners in the Oregon county that includes Eugene have increased the legal age for using and buying tobacco products to 21. Lane County is the first county in Oregon to raise the age limit from 18. The ordinance was approved Tuesday by a 3-2 vote and applies countywide starting April 13, the Register-Guard reported. The ordinance is the latest in the Tobacco 21 campaign, an effort to pass similar local and state laws around the country.

