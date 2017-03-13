Kate Brown rescinds bill making veterinarian fines private
On Saturday, the Oregon State Veterinary Medical Examining Board met and voted to rescind their request for House Bill 2326, which would make private the names of veterinarians who are fined by the state. The bill had been introduced at the request of Gov. Kate Brown, on behalf of the veterinary board.
