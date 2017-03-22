Jamal Elliott, nation's No. 5 all-purpose back, enamored by Oregon Ducks offer, sets visit

Growing up in North Carolina, Rivals four-star all-purpose back Jamal Elliott developed a "dream school" that didn't fit his region. Behind the electric performances of Dennis Dixon, LaMichael James, De'Anthony Thomas and Marcus Mariota, the Oregon Ducks piqued the interest of the 5-foot-10, 185-pound back, out of Hillside High School .

