Jamal Elliott, nation's No. 5 all-purpose back, enamored by Oregon Ducks offer, sets visit

20 hrs ago

Growing up in North Carolina, Rivals four-star all-purpose back Jamal Elliott developed a "dream school" that didn't fit his region. Behind the electric performances of Dennis Dixon, LaMichael James, De'Anthony Thomas and Marcus Mariota, the Oregon Ducks piqued the interest of the 5-foot-10, 185-pound back, out of Hillside High School .

