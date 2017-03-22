Jamal Elliott, nation's No. 5 all-purpose back, enamored by Oregon Ducks offer, sets visit
Growing up in North Carolina, Rivals four-star all-purpose back Jamal Elliott developed a "dream school" that didn't fit his region. Behind the electric performances of Dennis Dixon, LaMichael James, De'Anthony Thomas and Marcus Mariota, the Oregon Ducks piqued the interest of the 5-foot-10, 185-pound back, out of Hillside High School .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb '17
|ffj
|2
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb '17
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC