Intoxicated Man 'Showing Off' New Subaru WRX Runs It Into A House: Police
According to a report from The Oregonian , investigators said an intoxicated man told police he was "showing off" his new 2015 Subaru WRX when he wound up crashed into a nearby house. Police told the outlet that the car went through a yard and hit a power pole before crashing into the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|7 hr
|Quirky
|1
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb '17
|ffj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC