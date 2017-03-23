Intoxicated Man 'Showing Off' New Sub...

Intoxicated Man 'Showing Off' New Subaru WRX Runs It Into A House: Police

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

According to a report from The Oregonian , investigators said an intoxicated man told police he was "showing off" his new 2015 Subaru WRX when he wound up crashed into a nearby house. Police told the outlet that the car went through a yard and hit a power pole before crashing into the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... 3 hr spytheweb 3
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... 7 hr Quirky 1
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb '17 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb '17 ffj 2
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC