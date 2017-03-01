In Trump era, Oregon pot industry leaders surprisingly chill about possible crack-down
Deanna Perkins of Clackamas wears a pair of sunglasses to show her support at Portland's 17th annual Global Cannabis March, May 7, 2016 in downtown Portland. Pot insiders say they're hopeful, in part because the administration has signaled its support of states' rights and in part because state-authorized medical marijuana programs have legal protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC