In Formal Public Records Request, Oregon Elected Officials Ask for Information on ICE Policies
Seeking to calm fears, Representative Teresa Alonso Leon as well as Representative Diego Hernandez, Speaker Tina Kotek and Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson seek information on where ICE is making arrests. Four Democrat in the Oregon House of Representatives have formally requested documents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about recent arrests of Oregon immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|17 hr
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|6
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC