In Formal Public Records Request, Oregon Elected Officials Ask for Information on ICE Policies

Seeking to calm fears, Representative Teresa Alonso Leon as well as Representative Diego Hernandez, Speaker Tina Kotek and Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson seek information on where ICE is making arrests. Four Democrat in the Oregon House of Representatives have formally requested documents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about recent arrests of Oregon immigrants.

