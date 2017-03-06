Health coverage for hundreds of thousands of Oregonians at risk in Republican plan
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians could lose their health care coverage under House Republicans' health care bill, shifting the multibillion-dollar price tag to the state. The proposed legislation would roll back the 2014 Medicaid expansion that added 400,000 Oregonians to the federal system's rolls.
