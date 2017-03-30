Good Morning, News: Six Quanice Hayes...

Good Morning, News: Six Quanice Hayes Protest Arrests, Oregon DEQ...

Six people were arrested yesterday afternoon while protesting the Portland police killing of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes . Protesters were blocked from entering the Portland Building, where City Council was being held, so they blocked the door for a while, and then protested in the street.

