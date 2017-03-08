Gender neutral bathroom at progressive Portland high school tagged with death threat
A teacher discovered a death threat inside a gender neutral bathroom on Feb. 27 at Grant High School. The week after President Donald Trump retracted government guidelines that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice, someone scrawled a death threat to gay students inside a gender neutral bathroom at Grant High School.
