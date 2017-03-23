Former Oregon Boy Scouts file $14 million lawsuit claiming sex abuse - Thu, 23 Mar 2017 PST

Two men have filed a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America and its local branch for $7 million each, claiming they were sexually abused by a former scout leader in Milwaukie in the 1970s. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the lawsuit accusing the Scouts and its local branch, Cascade Pacific Council, of negligence, fraud, sexual battery of a child and intentional infliction of emotional distress was filed Wednesday.

