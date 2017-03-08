Fire crews rescue iguana from eastern...

Fire crews rescue iguana from eastern Oregon house fire

13 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Fire crews slipped an oxygen mask over the face of a 20-pound iguana after rescuing the creature from a house fire in Oregon. Pendleton Fire Department Assistant Chief Shawn Penninger tells the East Oregonian that only an adult human and the reptile were home at the time of the fire on Friday afternoon.

