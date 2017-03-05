Female Pedestrian Struck, Killed by V...

Female Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Gresham

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gresham Police officers were called to the area at 1 a.m. Sunday and determined the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was dead. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

