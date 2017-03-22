Ex-Oregon doctor gets 44 years in rap...

Ex-Oregon doctor gets 44 years in rape of teenage girl

Read more: The Columbian

A former Oregon doctor who previously fled the country to avoid federal drug charges has been sentenced to more than 44 years in prison for rape. Steven Moos, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to 44 years and two months in prison after he was convicted of rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and tampering with a witness.

