Emails reveal divisiveness, Oregon Zoo's PR strategy around Packy's death
It's no secret that the death of Packy, the beloved 54-year-old elephant at the Oregon Zoo who was put down in February after a long battle with drug-resistant tuberculosis, was controversial. For years, advocacy groups had fought to have the old bull moved to a sanctuary and, in the weeks leading up to his death, some of his keepers went public with their own concerns over the zoo's decision to end his life.
