Elton John preforms for nearly 12,000 at Eugene's Mathew Knight Arena
Nearly 12,000 people attended the Elton John performance at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Saturday. It could be the 69-year-old musician's last performance in Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb '17
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC