Drunk driver who killed passenger gets 6 years in prison
A California man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for killing his passenger in a drunken driving crash southwest of Portland last summer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Kevin Sumlin of Oroville, California also was ordered Wednesday to serve three years of post-prison supervision, participate in an alcohol treatment program and had his driver's license suspended for life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC