Drunk driver who killed passenger gets 6 years in prison

A California man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for killing his passenger in a drunken driving crash southwest of Portland last summer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Kevin Sumlin of Oroville, California also was ordered Wednesday to serve three years of post-prison supervision, participate in an alcohol treatment program and had his driver's license suspended for life.

