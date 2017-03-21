Draining Oregon: Lawmakers plan hearings on 3 water bills

Oregon lawmakers will hold a first hearing Wednesday on three bills designed to address the state's long-standing inability to measure and study its groundwater supply, and how to pay for it. Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, introduced the bills on the heels of a multi-part series by The Oregonian/OregonLive last year that examined the state's groundwater crisis.

