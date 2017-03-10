Dennis Richardson positions self as Oregon's helpful, D.C.-traveling emissary to the Trump admini...
Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson met with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Energy Secretary Rick Perry while in Washington, D.C. this week, drawing fire for aligning with the controversial education secretary and for potentially overstepping his bounds as the state's second-ranking official. Richardson wrote in a March 16 email to constituents that he is "not a policymaker" but is visiting the capital to better understand the Trump administration.
