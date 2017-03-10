Dennis Richardson positions self as O...

Dennis Richardson positions self as Oregon's helpful, D.C.-traveling emissary to the Trump admini...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson met with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Energy Secretary Rick Perry while in Washington, D.C. this week, drawing fire for aligning with the controversial education secretary and for potentially overstepping his bounds as the state's second-ranking official. Richardson wrote in a March 16 email to constituents that he is "not a policymaker" but is visiting the capital to better understand the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb 23 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb 19 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb '17 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb '17 ffj 2
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb '17 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan '17 Littledeer 33
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC