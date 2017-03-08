Could the Ducks complete a NCAA Indoor sweep today? You bet: Oregon track & field rundown

The NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships conclude today in College Station, Texas, and the Oregon Ducks have a chance to sweep the team titles again The UO coaching staff did a nice job of misdirection in the build-up to the meet by suggesting distance star Edward Cheserek would compete in four events, the mile, the 5,000 meters, the distance medley relay and the 3,000. I don't think the quadruple ever was on the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.