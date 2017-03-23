Citing health risks, Senate approves ...

Citing health risks, Senate approves raising Oregon tobacco age to 21

Lawmakers in the state Senate on Thursday approved a bill raising Oregon's legal tobacco age to 21, inching the state closer to becoming the third to do so along with California and Hawaii. Senate Bill 754 , chief sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward , D-Portland, and Sen. James Manning , D-Eugene, creates an offense of selling tobacco to people under 21, punishable by fines of $50 for retail clerks and up to $500 for managers and $1,000 for store owners.

