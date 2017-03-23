Caretaker, neighbor accused of settin...

Caretaker, neighbor accused of setting Oregon woman on fire - Fri, 24 Mar 2017 PST

Official say two northern Oregon women are facing several charges including murder after they were suspected of setting a woman on fire days before Christmas. The Oregonian reported that 55-year-old Maria Meisner and 63-year-old Celia Schwab were indicted last week in the death of 74-year-old Kathryn Breen.

