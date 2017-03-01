Carbon Tax? Cap and Trade? Oregon Lawmakers Weigh Options For Reducing Emissions
What's the best way for Oregon to reduce its contributions to climate change? Supporters and opponents weighed in Wednesday at a legislative hearing on five bills that aim to reduce Oregon's carbon emissions. Dozens of people lined up at a joint committee hearing to testify in support of taking action to cap carbon emissions, warning that without such action wildfires, drought, extreme heat and flooding and other natural disasters would worsen and wreak havoc across the globe.
