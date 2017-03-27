Bill would allow Oregonians to deduct student debt

For roughly 44 million debt-saddled college graduates across the nation, the federal government will whittle down their taxable incomes by amounts equal to whatever interest they paid on their student loans throughout the year, capped at $2,500 depending on income. But when tax season comes around again next year, Oregon might forgive all that state residents paid toward student debt within the previous year -- down to every last penny of interest and principle, no caps or income limitations.

