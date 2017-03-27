Bill would allow Oregonians to deduct...

Bill would allow Oregonians to deduct student debt

15 hrs ago

Senate Bill 1034 would allow Oregonians with federal or private student loans to deduct the total amount of interest and principal they paid throughout the year from their state taxable income. It expands the existing federal student-loan deduction, which allows taxpayers to deduct only their annual interest payments up to $2,500, depending on income.

