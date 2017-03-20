Awards show Monday honors Oregon's film and TV community
Travis Knight, who directed the Oscar-nominated animated film,"Kubo and the Two Strings," produced by Laika studio in Hillsboro, will be honored at Monday's Oregon Media Production Association annual awards ceremony in Portland. Local actors, filmmakers, and politicians will all be in the house Monday evening for the Oregon Media Production Association's annual awards show.
