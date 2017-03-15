Apparently, "Sex and the City" Is Oregon's Favorite HBO Series
A new map of the most popular HBO series in each state, as determined by internet search interest, shows Oregon's favorite series to be "Sex and the City." Using Google Trends to track popular searches, the internet service provider Frontier Communications collected data from CableTV.com in order to determine if the region we live in influences our viewing habits.
