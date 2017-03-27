Another Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by ICE, advocates say
Emmanuel Ayala Frutos, 21, has lived in Portland since he was 6 years old and received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2013, the ACLU of Oregon said. An undocumented Portland man is being held by federal immigration agents in a Tacoma detention center after he was arrested Sunday morning, the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said.
