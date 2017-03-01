Activist: Immigration officers detain 10 workers in Oregon
Federal immigration officers stopped two vans carrying workers headed to a forest in Oregon to pick an ornamental shrub, and took at least 10 of them away, an activist said Tuesday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday that seven people remain in detention four days after they were arrested by the roadside, and efforts will be made to deport them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC