A look at women in Oregon and America to celebrate Women's History Month

Oregon state Rep. Gail Shibley, D-Portland, speaks at a 1992 rally in Terry Schrunk Plaza to mark the anniversary of women's right to vote. Whereas American women of every race, class, and ethnic background have made historical contributions to the growth and strength of the Nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways; Whereas American women have played and continue to play a critical economic, cultural, and social role in every sphere of our Nation's life by constituting a significant portion of the labor force working in and outside of the home... Read the entire law.
