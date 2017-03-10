10 caddies from Oregon high schools receive Evan Scholarships worth more than $100,000
Ten Oregon high school students who have worked as caddies will attend college with their tuition and housing paid for after being awarded Evans Scholarships. The scholarships, which cover four years, are valued at more than $100,000 each, according to the Western Golf Association, the Illinois-based organization that administers them.
