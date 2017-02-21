Wyden: 'Nothing off the table' for Trump impeachment

On the last leg of an eight-day, 11-city tour, Wyden told his constituents that "this is going to be a battle for Oregon values every single day" of the Trump Administration. The crowd - combative itself at moments - hollered, stamped its feet and rose in applause many times during the town hall, Wyden's 800th since he first became a senator in 1996.

