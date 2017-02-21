Wyden, cheered by Oregonians to probe a Trump-Russia connection, must keep up the fight: Editorial
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, left, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., walk to a closed intelligence briefing with FBI Director James Comey last Friday in Washington, D.C. Wyden has a shot at bringing the 'Oregon Way' to Washington in a darkening time: for Oregon, for the nation. It was the second questioner at Sen. Ron Wyden's recent town hall meeting in Oregon City that hit the nerve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC