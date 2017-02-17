Why No Apologies From The Oregonian & Portland City Hall for Internment Actions ?
Apologies are still needed from Portland City Hall and The Oregonian for the wretched racist internment campaigns waged on behalf on the white majority at the time. The decades that have passed since these horrors started in 1942 have in no way diminished the need for real atonement, especially since many of the people on the wrong end of these life shattering nightmares are still alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.
