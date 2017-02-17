What's next for Oregon pot: Merging medical and recreational markets, higher taxes, clubs

Oregon lawmakers will consider a wide range of marijuana issues this session, including a proposal to merge key elements of the state's longstanding medical program with the tightly controlled recreational one and a bill that would allow cannabis-friendly clubs and special events. With the lucrative recreational marijuana program well underway and generating an estimated $3 million in sales each week, lawmakers are taking a hard look at how to move thousands of smaller medical marijuana growers into the seed-to-sale system managed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

