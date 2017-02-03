Trump travel ban leaves Iranian baby'...

Trump travel ban leaves Iranian baby's heart surgery in limbo

An Iranian infant with a heart defect is entangled in President Trump's immigration ban - and her extended family in Oregon is on an urgent mission to get her to the US for critical surgery. Fatemeh's parents were scheduled to meet with doctors in Portland on February 5, but were barred from traveling from Tehran to Portland, Fatemeh's uncle, Samad Teghizadeh, told CNN Thursday.

