This Oregon Bash Will Be the Classic Bride's Guide
Preston and Greg chose a naturally gorgeous venue, then enhanced their surroundings with a totally timeless green and white color palette. Preston Neupert and Greg O'Brien first met at the University of Virginia is 2005, but sparks didn't fly until their when the pair began dating.
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
