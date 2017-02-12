Think It's Tough to Afford Housing in Portland and Bend? It's No Picnic in Rural Oregon
But a new analysis shows that rural Oregonians are getting hammered not only by poor job prospects but also by disproportionately high housing costs. Rural Oregonians make about the same as rural residents of other states, a new study by Josh Lehner in the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis finds , but housing costs in rural parts of the Beaver state are nearly 60 percent higher than the average for the rest of rural America.
