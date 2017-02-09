The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Suppor...

The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon-the political wing of the family-planning organization-has seen "a noticeable uptick" in financial and volunteer support since the inauguration of the chauvinist-in-chief, President Donald Trump. "There is a refreshing and really lovely surge in people saying, 'You know, I went to Planned Parenthood when I really needed it 10 years ago, 20 years ago, and I want people to still be able to do that,'" PPA Oregon executive director Mary Nolan tells WW .

