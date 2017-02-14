The most scenic stretch of the Oregon coast: Touring beautiful Boardman state park

It's hard to pin down a specific stretch of coastline as the most scenic - isn't the whole thing beautiful? - but then again, it's hard to argue against Boardman state park for the honor. Officially the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, the 12-mile stretch of coastline runs along the southernmost part of the Oregon coast, encompassing high cliffs, stunning seastacks, beautiful beaches and secret coves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.