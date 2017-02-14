The most scenic stretch of the Oregon coast: Touring beautiful Boardman state park
It's hard to pin down a specific stretch of coastline as the most scenic - isn't the whole thing beautiful? - but then again, it's hard to argue against Boardman state park for the honor. Officially the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, the 12-mile stretch of coastline runs along the southernmost part of the Oregon coast, encompassing high cliffs, stunning seastacks, beautiful beaches and secret coves.
