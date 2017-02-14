Supporters try again to require Orego...

Supporters try again to require Oregon police to track who they detain - Thursday, 09 February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Tigard Times

As snow swirled outside his cruiser, Portland Police officer Kevin Allen typed a driver's license number into the computer on his dash. Inside the idling rig in front of him, a driver hung his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigard Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb 3 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC