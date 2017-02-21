SUBMITTED: SOAR - Usually, the OLF gives $1 million annually to...
Panic among Oregon's immigrant community about uncertain federal policy and enforcement has manifested as an increase in need for legal and educational services. Last week, the Oregon Law Foundation approved an emergency $100,000 grant to three nonprofits that have seen an increased demand for help in immigration matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC