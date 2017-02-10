State budget town hall draws anger, blame and tearful pleas for funding
Hundreds of Oregonians crowded into a Portland Community College hall on a rare sunny Saturday to ask lawmakers to fund the programs that have made a difference in their lives. Their message to lawmakers suggests that cutting funding to public schools, colleges, early childhood education or child welfare programs will face huge push-back from advocates from those programs, even as lawmakers are forced by budget realities to make selective cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC