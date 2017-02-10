State budget town hall draws anger, b...

State budget town hall draws anger, blame and tearful pleas for funding

Read more: OregonLive.com

Hundreds of Oregonians crowded into a Portland Community College hall on a rare sunny Saturday to ask lawmakers to fund the programs that have made a difference in their lives. Their message to lawmakers suggests that cutting funding to public schools, colleges, early childhood education or child welfare programs will face huge push-back from advocates from those programs, even as lawmakers are forced by budget realities to make selective cuts.

