Sneak peek: Oregon Zoo unveils new $17 million education center

Contractors were still checking the final details and crossing little things off the list, but the Oregon Zoo's brand new education was all but complete as officials gave The Oregonian/OregonLive a peek behind the scenes ahead of the grand opening. The education center, which spans nearly two acres and includes roughly 19,000 square feet of building space, may seem large, but Grant Spickelmier, education curator at the zoo said the emphasis inside is on the opposite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.