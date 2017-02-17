Rep. Walden owes Oregonians more leadership (Letter to the editor)
In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., right, stands with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, and Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kansas. I watched our Republican representative standing behind Paul Ryan today and nod in agreement as the Speaker said Trump did the right thing? Really? After months of calling Trump and his advisers' ties to Russia fake news, the truth is coming out.
