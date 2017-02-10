Proposed coffee tax delivers rude awakening to highly caffeinated Oregonians
A Democrat-sponsored bill in Oregon that would tax coffee has jolted caffeine lovers in the famously java-friendly Pacific Northwest. The legislation would impose an excise tax of five cents per pound on wholesale transactions of coffee beans and ground coffee in order to fund education programs, but so far criticism of the bill has been scalding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|16 hr
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|16 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC