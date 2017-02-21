Portland cyclist's death spurs state to build bike lane, lawsuit settles for $23,000

A dead cyclist's family who filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland and the state over the lack of a bike lane on the stretch of road where the cyclist was killed settled their case for $23,000 this week. That's far less than the $3.6 million that relatives of Martin Lee Greenough sought, but they're pleased because they believe the lawsuit prompted the state to finally fast-track construction of a bike lane along the stretch after years of delay, their lawyer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.